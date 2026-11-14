Antetokounmpo recorded 37 points (15-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 133-121 victory over the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo combined for 74 points against Cleveland, illustrating how dangerous Miami's frontcourt pairing can be when both players are clicking. The change of scenery hasn't altered Antetokounmpo's elite scoring and rebounding potential, although his free-throw shooting remains a familiar concern in category leagues. His ability to produce dominant numbers without requiring excessive minutes continues to make him one of fantasy basketball's premier options, even if this game snapped his run of double-doubles at eight contests. He's averaging 28.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in his six appearances since the beginning of November.