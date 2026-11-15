Antetokounmpo delivered 34 points (13-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and three blocks across 31 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo followed Friday's 37-point performance against Cleveland with another dominant outing, this time coming within two assists of a triple-double. He's scored at least 30 points in his last three appearances, and his partnership with Bam Adebayo is beginning to produce the results Miami envisioned. Antetokounmpo also converted 20 of his 26 free-throw attempts over the back-to-back set, a respectable showing in a category that has historically been his biggest fantasy weakness. Antetokounmpo has also notched 10 double-doubles over his last 11 appearances.