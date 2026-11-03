Antetokounmpo collected 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 138-117 loss to the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo delivered yet another strong all-around performance, posting his second straight 30-point showing while making his presence felt on the boards. He also made an impact as a playmaker by tying Davion Mitchell for the team lead in dimes. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists through his first seven games with Miami.