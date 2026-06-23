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Heat's Giannis Antetokounmpo: Traded to Miami

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist) to the Heat on Monday in exchange for Tyler Herro (foot), Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, one pick swap and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After 13 seasons, 10 All-Star nods, two MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a championship and a Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo will take his talents to South Beach. The superstar forward appeared in just 36 regular-season games in 2025-26 due to several injuries, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.9 minutes per showing. He'll now form a formidable pairing with Bam Adebayo (back) in the Miami frontcourt as the Bucks navigate life without their franchise cornerstone.

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