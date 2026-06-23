Heat's Giannis Antetokounmpo: Traded to Miami

The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist) to the Heat on Monday in exchange for Tyler Herro (foot), Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, one pick swap and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After 13 seasons, 10 All-Star nods, two MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a championship and a Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo will take his talents to South Beach. The superstar forward appeared in just 36 regular-season games in 2025-26 due to several injuries, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.9 minutes per showing. He'll now form a formidable pairing with Bam Adebayo (back) in the Miami frontcourt as the Bucks navigate life without their franchise cornerstone.