Antetokounmpo notched 29 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

After logging 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting in Saturday's loss to Charlotte, Antetokounmpo bounced back in a major way Monday, albeit in another losing effort. The superstar forward tied Cooper Flagg for the game-high marks in points and assists. Antetokounmpo also paced all players in rebounds, securing his first triple-double with the Heat through four regular-season games.