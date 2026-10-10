Antetokounmpo (rest) won't be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is one of several projected starters who won't be available for this preseason matchup. This is likely a rest-related move in order to have Antetokounmpo available for the regular-season opener on Oct. 21 against the Timberwolves, especially since he was limited to just 36 regular-season games with the Bucks in the 2025-26 regular season. His next chance to play will come against Brooklyn on Wednesday.