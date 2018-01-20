Updating a previous note, Dragic (knee) will be active for Saturday's game against the Hornets but is not expected to play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat initially implied that Dragic had been ruled out, and while that's essentially the case, the veteran will likely only be available in an emergency capacity. Wayne Ellington will start in his place and should be in line for a bump in minutes.