Dragic (foot) will be active for Sunday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a surprising development considering Dragic was listed as doubtful roughly an hour before tip off. The veteran has not played since tearing plantar fascia in his right foot in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Finals. It remains to be seen how much -- if at all -- Dragic will be factored into Miami's game plan, but if he's able to play through the discomfort, he could be a major boost for the Heat's offense. Coming into the series, Dragic was averaging 20.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 15 postseason games.