Dragic (knee) is active for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

It appears as if Dragic will return to the court for the first time since December 10th. Although there's still a chance he won't play due to a coaches decision, the knee injury he's been dealing with appears to have abated enough for him to play. Prior to his injury, the veteran point guard was averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 threes in 29.1 minutes per game.