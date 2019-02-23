Heat's Goran Dragic: Active Saturday
Dragic (knee) is active for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
It appears as if Dragic will return to the court for the first time since December 10th. Although there's still a chance he won't play due to a coaches decision, the knee injury he's been dealing with appears to have abated enough for him to play. Prior to his injury, the veteran point guard was averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 threes in 29.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Upgraded to probable•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable vs. Pistons•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Doesn't return vs. Sixers•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Available, though unlikely to play•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...