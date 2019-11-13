Heat's Goran Dragic: Adds 18 points in win
Dragic posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.
Dragic continues to be highly productive off the bench for the Heat this season. The 33-year-old is converting on 44.3 percent of his three-point shots, his highest since the 2010-11 season. Although the veteran point guard isn't in the starting lineup, he still averages 28.7 minutes per game and continue to be a big part of Miami's offense this season.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Explodes coming off bench•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Hits for 21 off bench•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Strong performance as substitute•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops team-high 25 in OT win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Status changed to available•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...