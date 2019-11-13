Dragic posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.

Dragic continues to be highly productive off the bench for the Heat this season. The 33-year-old is converting on 44.3 percent of his three-point shots, his highest since the 2010-11 season. Although the veteran point guard isn't in the starting lineup, he still averages 28.7 minutes per game and continue to be a big part of Miami's offense this season.