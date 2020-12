Dragic tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes of Wednesday's 113-107 loss to Orlando.

Dragic got off to a hot start, shooting 61.5 percent from the field and making all three chances from the charity stripe. He was second on the team in scoring and tied for the team lead in assists on the evening while playing the most minutes off the bench.