Dragic recorded 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds in Thursday's Game 2 win over the Pacers.

Dragic has stepped his performances up in the postseason in a starting role. Over Games 1 and 2, Dragic has totaled 44 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal. It seems safe to assume the veteran will remain in this role for the foreseeable future.