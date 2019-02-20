Dragic (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the 76ers, but coach Erik Spoelstra notes that he believes the point guard needs some more work in practice before taking the court, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Even if he doesn't play Thursday, Dragic appears to be ready for a full return in the near future. He's been out since Dec. 10 after undergoing right knee surgery. He may not reclaim his spot in the starting lineup immediately, but Justise Winslow's role as the Heat's starter at point guard is very much in jeopardy.