Heat's Goran Dragic: Back in starting five
Dragic will return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Mavs.
Dragic is yet to start a game since returning from a lengthy injury absence, but the Heat will shake things up with Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow out Thursday, going with Dragic at the point, while Dion Waiters gets the nod at shooting guard. Over his last three games, Dragic is averaging just 3.7 points and 3.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.