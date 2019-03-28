Dragic will return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Mavs.

Dragic is yet to start a game since returning from a lengthy injury absence, but the Heat will shake things up with Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow out Thursday, going with Dragic at the point, while Dion Waiters gets the nod at shooting guard. Over his last three games, Dragic is averaging just 3.7 points and 3.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per game.