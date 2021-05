Dragic scored 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks.

The veteran point guard tied Duncan Robinson for the team lead in scoring on a night when Jimmy Butler (illness) was a late scratch. Dragic has scored at least 18 points in three of his last four games as he looks to regain some consistency on the Heat's second unit.