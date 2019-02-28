Dragic scored a team-high 27 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes off the bench before fouling out of Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Warriors.

While the Heat haven't yet determined he's ready to move back into the starting five, Dragic's scoring touch seemed all the way back in his third game since recovering from a knee injury that had been bothering him since mid-November. The veteran point guard should resume a full workload soon enough, but he could be an inconsistent fantasy option until he's seeing 30 minutes a night once again.