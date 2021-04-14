Dragic finished Tuesday's loss to Phoenix with 12 points (3-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes.

Dragic contributed some as a rebounder and distributor, but it's hard to look past his awful shooting night from deep. His stroke from beyond the arc has been frigid of late, as the veteran has gone 1-for-14 from three-point range over his past three games. He's still getting 20-plus minutes per night but is averaging a modest 8.5 points on 34.7 percent shooting from the field over his past 11 games.