Dragic produced 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt). two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT loss to the Bucks.

Dragic seemed to be present at every pivotal moment of this game, including a game-tying three-pointer in the game's closing seconds. Alongside a resurgent Duncan Robinson, Dragic outplayed Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, who struggled with their shot in the loss. Although his salary in DFS contests will undoubtedly rise after this standout performance, he'll remain one of the best value plays on the roster.