Dragic scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 90-89 win against Toronto.

After scoring 24 points Tuesday, Dragic continues a nine game run of 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. In addition, the guard set a season-high with 12 rebounds as an added bonus to a solid stat line against Toronto. Averaging 16.9 points through 38 games, Dragic is nowhere near his 20.3 points from a year ago. However, he has been an excellent scorer as of late, scoring at least 24 points in three of his last six games. Dragic will look to continue his current upswing in points production when Miami takes on Indiana Wednesday.