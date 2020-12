Dragic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old will open the season coming off the bench while Tyler Herro starts at point guard. Dragic came off the bench for most of the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes.