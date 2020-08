Dragic was diagnosed with an sprain ankle Tuesday after X-rays came back negative, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury during Tuesday's win over the Celtics, though he still put up 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench. The team hasn't offered an official return timeline, though Dragic may not be available for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks.