Heat's Goran Dragic: Dealing with toe injury
Dragic did not practice Thursday due to a toe injury, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
The exact nature of Dragic's injury is unclear, but it's possible this is just a precautionary day off for the veteran point guard with the Heat not scheduled to play until Saturday. Another update on Dragic should come following Friday's practice.
