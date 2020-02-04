Heat's Goran Dragic: Dials up 24 points, six dimes
Dragic delivered 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 137-106 win over the 76ers.
Dragic was sensational, finishing with twice as many points as field-goal attempts while committing zero turnovers. He has scored at least 22 in three of the last five games, and Dragic is doing an excellent job distributing the ball as well.
