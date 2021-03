Dragic played 26 minutes off the bench and collected 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds during Thursday's victory over the Magic.

Dragic has seen time as a reserve and a starter and he's been pretty consistent with both roles. Even at age 34, he's among the team leaders in points and assists though among the other guys in the backcourt (Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Kendrick Nunn), he's behind all four of them in terms of minutes per game.