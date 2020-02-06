Heat's Goran Dragic: Dishes out five dimes
Dragic posted 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-111 loss at the Clippers.
Dragic has settled himself as Miami's sixth man, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last 10 outings. The veteran guard has notched 15 or more points in six of those games, and he is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the field over that span. His ability to score with ease off the bench gives him a strong fantasy upside even if he's not starting on a regular basis.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...