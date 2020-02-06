Dragic posted 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-111 loss at the Clippers.

Dragic has settled himself as Miami's sixth man, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last 10 outings. The veteran guard has notched 15 or more points in six of those games, and he is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the field over that span. His ability to score with ease off the bench gives him a strong fantasy upside even if he's not starting on a regular basis.