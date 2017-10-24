Heat's Goran Dragic: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Dragic (thigh) didn't participate in practice Tuesday, however he's expected to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic doesn't seem to be worried about his thigh since he expects to play Wednesday. However, he should be considered questionable until there is a final word on the official lineups for the game. If he doesn't play Wednesday, Tyler Johnson will likely receive more playing time.

