Heat's Goran Dragic: Doesn't return vs. Sixers
Dragic (knee) failed to take the court Thursday against Philadelphia.
Dragic was listed as doubtful on Miami's injury report prior to the contest, so it's unsurprising that he was held out. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday against the Pistons, although he'll continue to be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is revealed.
