Dragic exploded for 29 points (11-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt), 13 assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dragic absolutely torched Portland, finishing with season highs in points and dimes while matching his career high in threes. The absence of Jimmy Butler (back) opened the door for Dragic to be especially assertive and he put forth his best performance of the campaign. If Butler misses Wednesday's matchup versus the Pacers, Dragic could see a boost in value once again.