Heat's Goran Dragic: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Dragic scored 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.
The 13 dimes were a season high for the veteran point guard, who recorded his first double-double of the campaign. Dragic had a few quiet performances after returning from a minor elbow injury just before Christmas but he seems to be back in top form now, scoring 49 points while going 5-for-9 from three-point range over his last two games.
