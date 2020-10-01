Dragic (foot) is listed as doubtful for Friday's Game 2 against the Lakers.

After exiting Game 1 on Wednesday night, Dragic was diagnosed with torn plantar fascia in his left foot -- an injury that typically causes significant discomfort. The veteran is not expected to play in Game 2, though the Heat have not ruled out the possibility of Dragic playing through the ailment. Prior to sustaining the injury, Dragic posted six points, three assists, two steals and a rebound in 15 minutes of action in Game 1.