Dragic (foot) is considered doubtful to play in Friday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

There was some hope that Dragic would be able to return for Tuesday's Game 4, as he went through some pregame shooting and was listed as a game-time decision. However, the veteran is still dealing with significant pain and discomfort in his left foot, and even with two days off between games, he's unlikely to get back on the floor Friday night. Dragic's replacement, Kendrick Nunn, played well in Games 1 and 2, but he struggled in Game 4, finishing with just six points on 2-of-11 shooting in 26 minutes.