Heat's Goran Dragic: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday
Dragic (elbow) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic said on Tuesday that he would try to play Wednesday, but that isn't looking like the case any longer, as he may have experienced unexpected discomfort during morning shootaround. If he's ultimately sidelined for a second straight game, Tyler Johnson would likely draw the start once more. During the team's most recent game, Johnson played 40 minutes, Dion Waiters played 36 minutes, Josh Richardson saw 41 and Wayne Ellington was given 33.
