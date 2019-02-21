Heat's Goran Dragic: Downgraded to doubtful
Dragic (knee), according to coach Erik Spoelstra, is unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic was previously listed as questionable, though it always seemed unlikely he would take the court. Still, Dragic is undoubtedly close to a return, and he could play Saturday against the Pistons.
