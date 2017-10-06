Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops 12 points Thursday
Dragic tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.
The lack of an assist for Dragic is somewhat of a surprise considering he averaged 5.8 dimes across 33.7 minutes last year. That said, there should be little cause for concern, as Dragic spent the summer participating in EuroBasket, playing plenty of competitive basketball between last season and this season.
