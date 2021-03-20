Dragic played 24 minutes off the bench and totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in the loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Dragic had scored under 10 points in three straight games before his 16-point outburst Friday. While his point total saw an increase, his rebounding and assist total have been underwhelming over his last two outings.