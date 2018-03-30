Dragic totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 win over the Bulls.

Dragic shot the ball efficiently Thursday night in a game where any points were at a premium. He is the Heat's top player in terms of minutes, and should continue to hold down the backcourt in Miami.