Dragic scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with seven assists and one steal in a 116-111 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

With Kendrick Nunn back in the lineup following a one-game absence due to a neck injury, Dragic returned to the bench. The guard picked up seven dimes for the second consecutive game and continues to play a key role in Miami's rotation. In his last seven games, Dragic has averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 26.1 minutes of action.