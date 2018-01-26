Dragic (knee) returned from a two-game absence to lead Miami with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in an 89-88 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

After missing the last two games due to a knee issue, Dragic returned here in flying colors. The 31 minutes played means that he appears fully healthy, as that's only one minute shy of his season average. While he didn't make the all-star team, his averages of 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game garnered him some serious consideration, as he's on pace to have the best season of his career at the age of 31.