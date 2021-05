Dragic had 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Minnesota.

Even with Tyler Herro back in action, Dragic was ultra-aggressive, launching six three-pointers and tying his season high with 18 field-goal attempts. The veteran point guard has now scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games.