Dragic (ankle) played 33 minutes off the bench and added 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Heat's 124-116 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Since returning from an ankle injury that cost Dragic nine games, he's gone for 15 and 26 points respectively while getting to the charity stripe six times in both outings. In the three games at the beginning of the month prior to the injury, Dragic had totaled just 22 points and attempted just one free throw.