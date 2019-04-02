Dragic scored 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and collected a rebound along with five assists and five steals over 39 minutes Monday against Boston.

Dragic put forth a valiant effort, but the Heat would fall 110-105 on the road. He shot the basketball well from the field (60 percent) and was a factor on the defensive end of the court. The 32-year-old point guard is averaging just 12.5 points over his previous 10 contests, so it was good to see him bust out for a big performance Monday night.