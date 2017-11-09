Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops season-high 29 points Wednesday
Dragic finished with a season-high 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 win over the Suns.
Dragic pulled no punches against one of his former teams Wednesday. It was an impressive performance for Dragic considering he only reached 29 points eight times last season. While he did struggle from beyond the arc against the Suns, he got to the free throw line 10 times and knocked down all his freebies.
