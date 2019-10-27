Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops team-high 25 in OT win
Dragic scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-15 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 131-126 overtime win over the Bucks.
Seven different Miami players scored in double digits, but it was Dragic who led the way. The veteran point guard has ceded his spot in the starting lineup to rookie Kendrick Nunn, but Dragic is still seeing big minutes and producing strong numbers off the bench -- at least while Jimmy Butler (personal) and Dion Waiters (suspension) are unavailable. How the backcourt rotation shakes out when everyone is in the lineup remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine Dragic being phased out too much, especially if he continues to play well in his current role.
