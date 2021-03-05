Dragic compiled 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 103=93 win over the PElicans.

Dragic's output will continue to be affected by the Heat's game of musical chairs in the backcourt, where Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn all play critical roles. If everyone is healthy, Dragic has typically been the odd man out usage-wise, but he will still get a full complement of minutes. In Thursday's game, he led the backcourt with 31 minutes of playing time.