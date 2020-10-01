Dragic was removed from Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers on Wednesday with a left foot injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old apparently sustained the injury during the first half, and he was replaced in the starting five coming out of halftime and is doubtful to return. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he's undergoing X-rays to help determine the specifics of the injury. Dragic put up six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) one rebound, three assists and two steals in 15 minutes before leaving the contest.