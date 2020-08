Dragic (ankle) remains on track to play in Monday's game against Indiana, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

After rolling his ankle late in a win over Boston on Tuesday, Dragic was held out of Miami's last two contests against Milwaukee and Phoenix. But the veteran was able to go through a full practice Sunday, and the expectation is that he'll be back in the lineup Monday night. With Kendrick Nunn (quarantine) unavailable, Dragic could find himself in the starting five.