Heat's Goran Dragic: Expected to play Monday
Dragic (toe) is expected to play Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic got through Monday's shootaround with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game with a toe injury. Through seven games this season, the veteran guard is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Not practicing again Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Struggles in loss to Hornets•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 in loss to Kings•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 28 points in victory Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...