Dragic (toe) is expected to play Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic got through Monday's shootaround with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game with a toe injury. Through seven games this season, the veteran guard is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 31.7 minutes.