Dragic (knee) is expected to take part in Friday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Dragic missed Wednesday's regular-season finale with a bruised knee, but it appears he should be back on the court ahead of Friday's practice. As long as everything checks out during that session, Dragic should be good to go for Saturday's playoff opener against the 76ers, though it's still a situation to monitor over the coming few days. As of now, Dragic seems likely to be ready for the start of the postseason.