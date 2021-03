Dragic (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

A back injury kept the veteran guard out of the last four games, but he appears set to make his return Monday and could be in the starting lineup with both Victor Oladipo (illness) and Kendrick Nunn (ankle) ruled out. In six games since the All-Star break, Dragic is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.7 steals in 26.8 minutes.