Dragic (knee) is not expected to play Monday against Houston, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic was held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets with a bruised knee, and at this point all signs point to him missing a second straight contest, though the Heat have not made an official call on his status. With Tyler Johnson also expected to sit out, Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson will likely be set for big minutes, while Derrick Walton, who played 21 minutes off the bench Saturday, should again have an increased role as a reserve.